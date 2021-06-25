Georgia reports 699 coronavirus cases for June 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Georgia reported 699 coronavirus cases, 614 recoveries, and 9 deaths on June 25, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 34,104 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 20,282 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,822 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.05 percent, while 2.45 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 25, 248,545 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 362,183, among them, 348,267 people recovered and 5,237 died.

There are 35 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,592 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 585 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

