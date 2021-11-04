Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Georgia has reported 5,206 new COVID-19 cases, 4,648 recoveries, and 53 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 48,615 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,423 tests were rapid, while the remaining 16,192 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 738,171, among them 678,288 people have recovered and 10,238 have died.

There are 37 people quarantined, 6,648 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,159 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 4, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,469 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

