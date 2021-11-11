Georgian Ministry of Justice welcomes EU Court decision on Saakashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted on the issue of hospitalization of the ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili fully coincides with the position of the Georgian authorities, the Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Georgian government has been informed by a letter from the European Court of Human Rights that Mikheil Saakashvili's representatives have appealed to the Strasbourg court with the specific request to immediately transfer him from the 18th medical institution to a civilian clinic, the minister said.

According to Bregadze, the decision of the Strasbourg Court is humane, and aimed at protecting the interests of Saakashvili.

“It's nice that our aspiration coincides. The Department has repeatedly explained that we are interested in protecting the prisoner's health. This decision once again confirms the high standards of the Georgian penitentiary system,” Bregadze added.

The Strasbourg court did not grant the applicant's request and insisted on calling on Mikheil Saakashvili to end his hunger strike.

“Obviously, as stated in the decision, by November 24 we will provide information to the European Court on the health and safety of the prisoner, and we will continue to take care of him,” Rati Bregadze said.

