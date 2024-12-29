Inauguration of Georgia’s new president scheduled for today

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia Materials 29 December 2024 11:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Mikheil Kavelashvili/Facebook

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as the sixth President of Georgia is set to take place today, says the country's parliamentary press service, Trend reports.

Kavelashvili was elected as President on December 14, becoming the first Georgian president to be chosen not through a direct public vote.

Instead, he was selected by the Electoral College, which included members of Parliament, the Supreme Councils of Abkhazia and Adjara, as well as representatives from local self-government bodies.

Kavelashvili secured 224 out of 300 votes from the Electoral College.

