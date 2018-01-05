Trump lawyer seeks to block insider book on White House

5 January 2018 01:54 (UTC+04:00)

A lawyer representing President Trump sought Thursday to stop the publication of a new behind-the-scenes book about the White House that has already led Trump to angrily decry his former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, The Washington Post reports.

The legal notice - addressed to author Michael Wolff and the president of the book’s publisher - said Trump’s lawyers were pursuing possible charges including libel in connection with the forthcoming book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The letter by Beverly Hills-based attorney Charles J. Harder demanded the publisher, Henry Holt and Co., “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book” or excerpts and summaries of its contents. The lawyers also seek a full copy of the book as part of their investigation.

The latest twist in the showdown came after lawyers accused Bannon of breaching a confidentiality agreement and Trump denounced his former aide as a self-aggrandizing political charlatan who has “lost his mind.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump says no military drills with South Korea during Winter Olympics: South Korea
World 4 January 19:18
Zarif slams Trump over expression of “respect” for Iranians
Politics 4 January 19:07
Trump attacks Democrats over voter fraud panel, urges voter ID rules
Other News 4 January 17:49
Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea
Other News 4 January 16:11
Trump dissolves election fraud panel after states balk at data requests
Other News 4 January 15:56
Trump breaks with Bannon, says former aide 'lost his mind'
Other News 4 January 04:20
Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row
Arab World 3 January 10:32
BP to take $1.5 billion charge to adjust to US tax changes
Oil&Gas 3 January 09:51
Trump to North Korean leader: my nuclear button 'is bigger & more powerful'
Other News 3 January 06:13
Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'
Other News 2 January 18:46
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
World 29 December 2017 17:36
How Trump’s tax overhaul could hit big foreign banks
Business 29 December 2017 13:20
Boeing to continue following US lead with regards to deals with Iran
Economy news 29 December 2017 09:29
Trump: US could use some Global Warming to heat up cold states
World 29 December 2017 06:18
Boeing to continue following US lead with regards to deals with Iran
Economy news 25 December 2017 09:58
Trump made blatantly racist statements about immigrants: media
World 24 December 2017 01:36
Trump signs tax, government spending bills into law
Other News 23 December 2017 01:16
What is key risk to oil prices in 2018?
Oil&Gas 22 December 2017 17:27