Bitcoin hits record high after steep fall last week

Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high on Monday after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The virtual currency touched a lifetime peak of $19,808 and was last up 8.6% at $19,721.

Bitcoin has gained more than 170% this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.