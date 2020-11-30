Bitcoin hits record high after steep fall last week
Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high on Monday after a sharp tumble last week checked its 2020 rally, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The virtual currency touched a lifetime peak of $19,808 and was last up 8.6% at $19,721.
Bitcoin has gained more than 170% this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.
Latest
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting