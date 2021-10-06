Over 80 killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib: source
A total of 74 Houthi rebels and eight Yemeni army soldiers were killed in a battle between the two sides in Yemen's central province of Marib, a government military source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The battle took place in the Lam'aa frontline in Harib district, about 60 km southwest of the government-controlled Marib city center, the source at the frontline told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
Houthi officials did not respond to a request for comment.
The Lam'aa frontline is a key route to the city Marib and the Safer oil fields.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.
