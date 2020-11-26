Swedish royals test positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying mild, flu-like symptoms, the Swedish Royal Court announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The couple have isolated themselves in their home along with their two children, but are feeling well "under the circumstances," the court said in a brief press statement.

Princess Sofia has volunteered at a hospital during the pandemic and said in a video posted on the royal couple's Instagram page earlier in the week that, apart from meeting colleagues and patients at the hospital ward, she is only spending time with immediate family.

Sweden's royal physicians have been put in charge of the contact tracing and the King and Queen, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, are due to be tested on Thursday, though apparently none of them have displayed symptoms.

"The reason they are taking tests is that they all met during a relative's funeral on Friday," Royal Court spokesperson Margareta Thorgren told Swedish news agency TT.

"Everyone kept a distance and all those present tested negative ahead of the funeral, but further safety measures are still being taken," Thorgren said.

Prince Carl Philip is the second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. He married Sofia Hellqvist in 2015 and the couple has two sons.