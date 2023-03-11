German police storm Karlsruhe pharmacy, arrest suspected hostage-taker

German police said on Friday it had arrested a male suspect after a special unit stormed a pharmacy in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe where multiple people had been held hostage for hours, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A number of explosions were heard when officers in tactical gear entered the pharmacy in the city centre after first arriving on the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

"A special unit entered the pharmacy at 21:10; a male suspect was arrested," Karlsruhe police said on Twitter.

Officers restrained a man they had brought out of the pharmacy, covered his head in a blanket and bundled him into a car.

The building was being searched and there appeared to be no injuries, they said.