Israel says Gazan militants fire 2 rockets into southern Israel

Militants in Gaza fired two rockets into southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military said, in a second such incident in the past two days, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's anti-rocket Iron Dome system, while the other apparently fell in an open field, according to a military spokesperson in a statement and a report by the Hebrew-language Ynet news site.

The rockets triggered sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon and the communities in the vicinity of the Palestinian enclave.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

No group in Gaza has yet assumed responsibility for the attack.