Indian politician gets 3.5 years in jail over corruption charges

6 January 2018 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a popular and also controversial politician in India, was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years imprisonment over corruption charges on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Last month he was convicted for a scam involving cattle fodder. A special court in eastern city of Ranchi found him guilty of embezzling around nine million Indian Rupees (around 140,000 U.S. dollars) during his chief ministerial term in eastern state of Bihar in early 1990s.

The court also imposed a fine of five lakh Indian Rupees (around 8,000 U.S. dollars) on him. The sentence was pronounced through video conferencing between the court and the jail where the politician has been kept ever since he was found guilty of corruption.

Lalu is the president of a regional political party -- the "Rashtriya Janata Dal" (RJD), which ruled the state of Bihar for several years, between 1990 and 2005. He was also India's railway minister from 2004 till 2009, and a key partner of the Congress-led alliance government.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Avalanche in India leaves 11 dead
Other News 6 January 20:36
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
World 5 January 15:22
High-ranking Indian Army officer jailed for 3 years for extra-marital affair
Other News 1 January 12:25
India rooftop restaurant fire kills 14 during birthday party
World 29 December 2017 17:55
Fifteen dead in fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex, many Injured
World 29 December 2017 04:23
32 dead, 15 injured after bus falls into Banas river in İndia
World 23 December 2017 10:54
Indian companies to produce leather garments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 22 December 2017 12:52
5 killed, many hurt in sugar mill boiler blast in India
World 21 December 2017 12:43
Tiger sends wedding guests to the roof in India
Other News 21 December 2017 08:55
5 soldiers missing after avalanche in India
World 12 December 2017 16:29
15 killed in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh
World 11 December 2017 10:39
India appoints envoy to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 December 2017 19:41
China criticises India over crashed drone on border
Georgia 7 December 2017 13:37
Cyclone batters southwestern India coast killing 14, many missing
World 2 December 2017 14:43
Cyclone Ockhi batters India: Five dead, 22 fishermen missing
World 1 December 2017 13:30
Azerbaijan, India mull co-op issues
Politics 30 November 2017 20:46
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Indian minister of state (PHOTO)
Politics 30 November 2017 11:56
Iran-India IT link a needed step to materialize potentials
Economy news 25 November 2017 11:51