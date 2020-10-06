5.2-magnitude quake hits 148 km E of Leh, India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 148 km E of Leh, India at 23:43:21 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 34.1704 degrees north latitude and 79.199 degrees east longitude.