S. Korea reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 26,385 in total

South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,385, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the third consecutive day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 47 were Seoul residents and 23 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-one were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,726.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 463. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 59 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 24,227. The total recovery rate was 91.82 percent.