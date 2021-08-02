Army Chief Naravane discusses defence cooperation with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday held a telephonic interaction with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence cooperation.

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of The Army Staff, Nepali Army and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation," the Indian Army wrote in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Naravane held a video telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis, Chief of Hellenic Army General Staff, Greece and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence cooperation.

Army Chief General also met with the Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D. Clarke and discussed issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement by the US embassy in New Delhi, Clarke held talks with Indian defence and military officials in New Delhi. The meetings are part of a routine visit through multiple countries in Asia.