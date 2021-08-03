By 2030, India might lead the world in almost every category: Richard Verma

By 2030, India might lead the world in every category, a former top America's diplomat has said asserting that the two largest democracies of the world can do much together.

“I look out at the year 2030, for example, and I see an India that may lead the world in almost every category…the most populous nation, the most college graduates, the largest middle-class, the most cell phone and Internet users, along with the third largest military and third largest economy, all coexisting in the world's largest democracy, with 600 million people under the age of 25,” Richard Verma said on Monday.

“That's on top of the massive development that is taking place in India today right before our eyes. Some $2 trillion will be spent on infrastructure in just the next decade. The bulk of the infrastructure needed for 2030 is yet to be built. That's why some 100 new airports are under planning or construction today alone,” he said.

In his commencement address to the Jindal University School of Banking and Finance, the former US Ambassador to India told young students that India has the youngest workforce in Asia.

“…and you'll hold that advantage until 2050. That's pretty formidable,” he said in his remarks on 'Driving Shared Prosperity — A 21st Century Priority for US-India Ties'.