UNSC to hold meeting, take stock of situation in Afghanistan, says ambassador TS Tirumurti

Rhe United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday, August 6, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in Afghanistan, said Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti.



TS Tirumurti added, “India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons.”



UNSC says it does not support restoration of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan



Condemning the attack against the United Nations in Afghanistan's Herat, the UN Security Council earlier declared that it does “not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” in Afghanistan.



The United Nations Security Council expressed deep concern over the high levels of violence in the war-torn country.



In a press statement issued by Council President India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, members of the 15-nation Security Council reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict and “declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate,” as reported by PTI.



The members of the Security Council called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire,” the press statement added.