Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Faizabad city repulsed

Dozens of Taliban militants have been killed or injured as the armed group's attack on Faizabad city, the capital of northern Badakhshan province, has been repulsed, an army statement sent to media said,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Taliban rebels attacked Faizabad city from four directions at 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday but faced stiff resistance and fled away after leaving 35 bodies behind and 25 others injured," the statement said.

A few more militants have been arrested in the gun battle which lasted for a couple of hours, the statement further said.

Taliban militants haven't commented on the situation in Faizabad yet.