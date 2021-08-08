S. Korea reports 1,729 more COVID-19 cases, 210,956 in total

South Korea reported 1,729 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 210,956, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 1,823 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 33 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,596.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 441 were Seoul residents and 456 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.