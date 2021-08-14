Brazil reports 966 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 966 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 567,862, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that the total caseload rose to 20,319,000 after 33,933 new cases were detected.

The ministry also reported 19,173,917 people recovered from the disease.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.