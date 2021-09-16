6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3
Photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 16, 2021 shows a damaged apartment in Luxian County of Luzhou City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Trend reports citinb Xinhua.
Sichuan Province has initiated a level-II emergency response after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County at 4:33 a.m. on Thursday (2033 GMT Wednesday). According to China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.
