At least 41 killed as heavy rains hit southern India and Sri Lanka

Heavy rains across southern India and Sri Lanka have killed at least 41 people, authorities said on Thursday, with weather forecasters expecting the downpours to ease in the next few days as stricken communities pumped out the deluge, Trend reports citing CNN.

The rains have killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said.

Sixteen people were killed in Tamil Nadu, state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told a news conference.

Many parts of the state capital, Chennai, which is India's auto manufacturing center, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist deep.

Thousands of people in low lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.

Many schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed while some train services were still suspended. India's northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.