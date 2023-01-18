1 killed, 5 wounded in al-Shabab attack along Kenya's border region

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 18 January 2023 03:44 (UTC +04:00)
At least one person was killed and five others including Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers were wounded in Tuesday's attack by al-Shabab militants near the border with Somalia, the police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Northeastern Regional Police Commander George Seda said the militants targeted a convoy of vehicles the construction workers used along the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa road.

"Two KDF soldiers and four civilians sustained serious injuries and have been taken to hospital," Seda said in a report on the incident which took place at around 8:30 a.m.

The latest attack which marks the second such incident in a week happened about seven km from a security camp in Garissa County as the group headed to their work stations from a road construction camp where they reside.

