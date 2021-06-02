Russia registers drug that prevents complications from COVID-19

The Russian Health Ministry has registered an inhalant drug Leitragin for treatment and prevention of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency informed on its website on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"On May 25, the inhalant drug Leitragin developed by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency was registered by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. The new drug is meant to treat and prevent pneumonia, which is a complication from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," the message informs.

It is noted that industrial production of the drug is being launched currently.

Leitragin is the first drug aimed to prevent and combat the cytokine storm caused by COVID-19. Clinical trials among 320 patients with moderate symptoms of COVID-19 have shown that there have been no deaths among the group and no cases of severe symptoms. Patients who took Leitragin recovered in about eight days, compared to 14 days of recovery for those receiving standard treatment.