Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 40,735 to 8,714,595, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
For the third day in a row, the daily COVID-19 incidence surpassed 40,000 cases. In relative terms, this figure increased by 0,47% in the past 24 hours.
In particular, over the past day, some 3,363 cases of infection were detected in St. Petersburg, 2,835 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 1,610 - in the Samara Region, 798 - in the Voronezh Region and 792 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.
Currently, as many as 964,177 patients are receiving treatment in Russian hospitals.
