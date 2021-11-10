Sputnik V produces wider range of protective antibodies to COVID

Russia 10 November 2021 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Sputnik V produces wider range of protective antibodies to COVID

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, compared to other jabs against coronavirus, facilitates the development of a wider range of antibodies to the virus which makes it more effective against the Delta strain, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with TASS on his birthday, Trend reports.

"Sputnik V is made in such a way that it surpasses other vaccines massively used in wide civilian circulation. They are also good, but are directed mainly at a narrow circle of the strains of the COVID-19 agent, while Sputnik V provides a wider circle of protective antibodies," the scientist said.

He explained that there are differences between an mRNA-based vaccine and Sputnik V in the construction of the S-protein coding gene. "When it is formed in an mRNA-based vaccine, it remains in a fixed condition. In our case, the S-protein is not hemmed in, it is constantly breathing. In this case, the spectrum of Sputnik V’s developing antibodies is much wider than in the S-protein synthesized in Moderna’s and Pfizer’s [vaccines]. This is why our vaccine protects against the Delta strain much more effectively. According to different calculations, for Sputnik this figure varies in the range from 83% to 90% while, according to foreign authors, mRNA-based vaccines protect against the Delta strain approximately half the time," the scientist concluded.

Sputnik V was certified in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide. To date, the jab has been certified in 70 countries with the total population of 4 bln people.

