Intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 to complement Sputnik Light

An intranasal vaccine against coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology can be used for revaccination together with Sputnik Light in the future, the Center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS, Trend reports.

"Undoubtedly," he said in response to a corresponding question. "To confirm this is one of the goals of clinical trials to be conducted with the vaccine," the scientist explained.

In October, the Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to the Gamaleya Center to conduct Phase Two clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in the nasal spray form. According to the scientist, this vaccine won’t cancel the need for the usual jab yet will complement it, providing an additional barrier to the infection.