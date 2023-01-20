Russia records 6,078 daily COVID cases, 41 deaths in past day

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,078 over the past day versus 5,914 a day earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

Russia has confirmed 21,882,414 cases since the pandemic started.

As many as 41 COVID patients died in Russia in the past day against 40 fatalities reported on Thursday, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 394,610. COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,698 over the past day against 5,154 a day earlier, reaching a total of 21,297,919.

Over the past day, 837 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia, unchanged from Thursday. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 39 regions and grew in 34, but remained unchanged in 12 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 2,038 against 2,005 a day earlier, reaching 3,326,428, according to the data published on the government’s official portal on Friday. Twelve coronavirus patients died against 11 the day before, bringing the total death toll in the Russian capital to 47,761. There were 1,547 recoveries in the past day, bringing the total number of those recovered to 3,130,771. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 712 over the past day against 674 a day earlier, totaling 1,837,287. Ten coronavirus patients died in Russia’s second biggest city in the past 24 hours, and 454 patients recovered.