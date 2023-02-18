Russia records 15,318 new daily coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

Russia recorded 15,318 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,152,402.

As many as 1,504 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,510 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 42 regions of the country and rose in 32 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,854 to 3,396,943 the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,420 to 1,865,524.