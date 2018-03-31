Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on April 4

31 March 2018 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey will host a trilateral meeting on Syria gathering leaders from Turkey, Russia, and Iran next week, the Presidential Press Office said on March 31, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The meeting hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 4 will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to a statement.

Besides regional developments and the ongoing Syrian war, the Turkish and Iranian leaders are also expected to hold talks to discuss bilateral relations.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantor countries who brokered a cease-fire in Syria in December 2016 leading to the Astana talks in the Kazakh capital, which are being held parallel to UN-backed discussions in Geneva, to find a political solution to the conflict.

Ankara will also host the seventh meeting of Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council with participants from Ankara and Moscow on April 3, the statement read.

During the meeting, the leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations.

As part of his visit, the Russian president will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on April 3.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump tells advisers he wants U.S. out of Syria: senior officials
US 18:28
Main events in Turkey in March 2018
Turkey 16:03
Russia to UK: Explain search of our plane or we may search your passenger planes
Russia 14:37
Turkish interior ministry reveals number of killed terrorists
Turkey 14:36
Ankara not to stop anti-terrorist operations in region: PM
Turkey 14:00
UK must bring home 'just over 50' of its diplomats from Russia - Foreign Ministry
Russia 13:30
Russian government allocates $53.14 mln for ‘Digital Economy’ program
Russia 13:25
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia agree on co-op in defense sphere (PHOTO)
Politics 12:21
Total of 30 people come to Russian Consulate General in Seattle on its last day
Russia 12:07
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends aid to victims of Kemerovo mall fire (PHOTO)
Politics 12:03
Iran not against Turkish military operations in region: PM
Turkey 11:18
Moscow ready to offer platform for Israeli-Palestinian talks
Israel 09:38
Russian Ambassador to US promises Embassy's work to remain as efficient as ever
Russia 09:30
British authorities search Aeroflot plane, no reasons provided
Europe 09:26
Saudi crown prince says Bashar is staying
Arab World 07:54
UK Special Forces soldier killed in Syria bomb blast
Europe 01:49
Iranian bank eyes completion of litigation with Baku Executive Power
Economy news 30 March 21:12
Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow
Tourism 30 March 21:07