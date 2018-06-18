Turkish cargo ship sinks off Croatia, crew evacauted

18 June 2018 02:11 (UTC+04:00)

A Turkish-flagged cargo ship was sinking off the Croatian coast on June 17 and its 13-member crew was being taken off with no pollution detected for now, the Croat transport ministry said, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The evacuation of the crew - including 11 Turkish and two Indian nationals -- started at 0405 GMT and no one was injured.

The ship was sinking north of Vis island in the centre of the Adriatic, a ministry statement said, adding that precautions were being taken to prevent pollution.

The ship carrying 3,000 tonnes tons of sinter magnesite, used in the production of high-temperature resistant materials, as well as 70 tons of fuel and lubricants, it added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
3.4-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 01:39
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
World Cup: Croatia defeat Nigeria 2-0
World 17 June 04:59
Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq
Turkey 16 June 12:35
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25
Turkey to fight terror with allies or alone: Erdogan
Turkey 16 June 03:15
Largest ammunition depot of PKK found in Turkey
Turkey 15 June 12:11
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 June 10:59
Number of Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan for business purposes increases
Economy news 15 June 10:45
Third nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey
Turkey 15 June 08:32
Subsidiary of PASHA Bank in Turkey issues bonds in Azerbaijani market
Economy news 14 June 20:52
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 14 June 17:56
Over 100,000 people employed in Turkey in May
Economy news 14 June 17:17
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 14 June 16:47
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 June 16:02
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 14 June 15:12
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 14 June 13:39