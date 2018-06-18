Turkish cargo ship sinks off Croatia, crew evacauted

A Turkish-flagged cargo ship was sinking off the Croatian coast on June 17 and its 13-member crew was being taken off with no pollution detected for now, the Croat transport ministry said, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The evacuation of the crew - including 11 Turkish and two Indian nationals -- started at 0405 GMT and no one was injured.

The ship was sinking north of Vis island in the centre of the Adriatic, a ministry statement said, adding that precautions were being taken to prevent pollution.

The ship carrying 3,000 tonnes tons of sinter magnesite, used in the production of high-temperature resistant materials, as well as 70 tons of fuel and lubricants, it added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news