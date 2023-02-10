Türkiye earthquake victims to get monthly payments for rental housing – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Citizens whose houses have been destroyed, or are heavily or moderately damaged, will be paid 2,000 lira ($106.19) for rental housing on a monthly basis, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 19,388 people have been killed, and 77,711 have got injured in the quake.