Diplomat: Militant training underway at US base in Syria's Al-Tanf

According to numerous witness accounts, militants are receiving training at the US military base near the Syrian city of Al-Tanf, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, TASS reports.

"In fact, under the excuse of fighting against the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS] and - as we were told - in order to contain Iran, a big US military base was set up there - in a strategically important area adjacent to the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan, which is close to the highway connecting Baghdad and Damascus. Asyrnd there, according to numerous witness accounts, militant training is underway," the Russian diplomat said.

