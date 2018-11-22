Diplomat: Militant training underway at US base in Syria's Al-Tanf

22 November 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

According to numerous witness accounts, militants are receiving training at the US military base near the Syrian city of Al-Tanf, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, TASS reports.

"In fact, under the excuse of fighting against the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS] and - as we were told - in order to contain Iran, a big US military base was set up there - in a strategically important area adjacent to the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan, which is close to the highway connecting Baghdad and Damascus. Asyrnd there, according to numerous witness accounts, militant training is underway," the Russian diplomat said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran deputy FM: Europe looks serious to keep Iran Deal
Nuclear Program 11:23
Syrian field engineers start demining settlements in country's south-west
Arab World 10:53
US's Bolton says will meet Brazil's Bolsonaro in Rio
US 08:32
Lavrov: US intention to quit INF Treaty challenges Russia’s, Belarus’s security
Russia 21 November 16:44
Turkish expert: EU wants to get rid of US hegemony
Turkey 21 November 14:40
U.S. targets Iran-Russia network over oil sent to Syria
US 21 November 13:52
Latest
Azerbaijani fruit juices to be exported to New Zealand (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:22
Japan sees signs of weakness signs in Asia, keeps rosy view of own economy
Other News 13:06
Iran announces volume of imported microphones, microphone stands
Economy news 13:01
Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 12:59
Azerbaijani confectionery company at international food expo in Tashkent (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:42
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents (PHOTO)
Politics 12:39
Iran discloses Runna car price
Economy news 12:22
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company eyes to add more large seaports to its list
Economy news 12:08
Number of phishing attacks down in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:51