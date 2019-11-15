Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said it is contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing deal to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), expressing concern that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company filed notice last Friday that it will formally protest the decision on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, known as JEDI. In a company-wide meeting on Thursday, Amazon Web Services’ CEO Andy Jassy said it would be challenging for a U.S. agency to award a contract objectively when the president is disparaging one of the contestants, according to an Amazon spokesman.

