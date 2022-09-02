NASA targets Saturday for Artemis I launch

NASA is targeting this Saturday for the launch of the Artemis I lunar mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, after the first attempt was called off Monday due to an engine issue, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new launch time is set for 2:17 p.m. Eastern Day Time (1833 GMT) on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Managers waved off the first launch attempt on Monday when launch controllers were unable to chill down the four RS-25 engines, with one engine showing higher temperatures than the other engines, according to NASA.

Teams currently are analyzing data, updating procedures, and checking out hardware to address the issues, said NASA.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the Moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.