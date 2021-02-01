Azerbaijani experts to be trained on demining area of future airport in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

An expert from the Scottish AARDVARK company, David Clarke, has been invited to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district to demine the area where the new airport will be built, Trend’s Karabakh bureau special correspondent reports from Fuzuli.

According to the Scottish expert, 50 hectares of land area to be cleared of mines.

“During the day, an area of ​​2-3 hectares can be demined. This figure may vary depending on the soil cover,” he said.

Clarke noted that he will conduct trainings for local experts.

“About 6-8 experts will undergo trainings, after which they will be issued a corresponding certificate,” Clarke added.