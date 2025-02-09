Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani karate team wins three medals at European Championship (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 9 February 2025 21:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani karate team wins three medals at European Championship (PHOTO)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The 52nd European Karate Championship (WKF) for juniors, youth, and U21 athletes has concluded in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team secured three medals over the three-day competition. Aladdin Malikov (16-17 years old, 68 kg) claimed the silver medal, becoming the European vice-champion, while Vusal Ganbarov (14-15 years old, 52 kg) and Aliashraf Gafarov (14-15 years old, 57 kg) earned bronze medals.

The team competed under the leadership of Fagan Safarov, a representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as Azerbaijan Karate Federation Vice President Rahman Hatamov and Secretary General Gabil Sayadov.

