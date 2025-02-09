Azerbaijani karate team wins three medals at European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The 52nd European Karate Championship (WKF) for juniors, youth, and U21 athletes has concluded in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team secured three medals over the three-day competition. Aladdin Malikov (16-17 years old, 68 kg) claimed the silver medal, becoming the European vice-champion, while Vusal Ganbarov (14-15 years old, 52 kg) and Aliashraf Gafarov (14-15 years old, 57 kg) earned bronze medals.

The team competed under the leadership of Fagan Safarov, a representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as Azerbaijan Karate Federation Vice President Rahman Hatamov and Secretary General Gabil Sayadov.