Azerbaijani ABB Invest joins Baku Stock Exchange's listing consulting program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani ABB Invest investment company has joined the listing consulting program of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports.

A memorandum signing ceremony with ABB Invest took place at the BSE.

“The BSE has introduced a listing consulting program (LMP) in order to issue securities and support companies in this area,” said ABB Invest Director Nadir Babazade.

According to Babazade, LMP partner companies are currently working in the areas of finance, audit, consulting, law, information technology, media and education.

Moreover, the LMP program provides pre-issuance advisory services on preferential terms.

A company that joined the LMP program goes through an appraisal process at the first stage, then the BSE develops a roadmap based on the appraisal made, and at the last, third stage, securities are listed and placed.

The memorandum was signed between the Chairman of the Board of the BSE Eldar Abdullayev and Director of the company Nadir Babazade.

