Azerbaijan's State Tax Service working on creating new digital systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's State Tax Service is working on creating new digital systems, said Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazarli at the event on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's tax system: to new challenges", Trend reports.

According to him, the new systems will make it possible to fill out declarations online, digitally study businesses and counterparties, receive complaints and suggestions, utilize instant payment systems, conduct electronic tax consulting, and operate the rating system.

"In 2022, we paid great attention to the digitalization sector in tax reforms. We expect to continue these trend in 2023 and subsequent years," he added.

