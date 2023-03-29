Azerbaijan, WB set some priorities for new strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have reached certain agreements on priority areas and fields in the new WB strategy for the country, Advisor to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Asgar Alakbarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the implementation of the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan.

"We have started discussing a new strategy with the World Bank. Here we have already reached certain agreements on priority areas and fields. I believe that the technical assistance program for Azerbaijan will serve to achieve the goals set as soon as possible," he added.

Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan is discussing projects within economic and investment cooperation with the European Commission.

According to him, work is underway to identify priority areas and projects that the parties can implement as part of this cooperation.

Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) is a project funded by the EU, and implemented by the WB. Its budget is 5.25 million euros, and it is designed for three years. Its purpose is to provide analytical support and capacity building to help the government of Azerbaijan expand social inclusion and connectivity, strengthen economic capital, and public sector governance, and achieve effective economic recovery after COVID-19 in accordance with Azerbaijan's National Priorities.