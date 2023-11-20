Boosting Azerbaijan's export potential ranks among most important issues - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. One of the important issues facing Azerbaijan's economy is to increase export potential, First Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23) held in Baku.

"The government's decision in 2023 broadened the options for adopting the special customs procedure for internal processing. Imports of raw materials for the manufacture of goods, which are thereafter processed and exported from our nation, are exempt from customs charges and taxes, including VAT, under this procedure. I'd want to underline the importance of this step in terms of financial assistance for domestic producers. In the first nine months of 2023, more than $500 million in products were deposited under the customs procedure of domestic processing (a 1.5-fold increase over the same period last year). As a result, this indication suggests that the mechanism under consideration is critical for the development of the manufacturing sector and services, particularly for the expansion of export activities," Elnur Aliyev said.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel