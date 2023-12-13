New appointments at Kapital Bank

By the decision of the Board of “Kapital Bank” OJSC, several new appointments have been made at the bank. Kamal Abdullayev, who has a vast experience in the banking sector, has been appointed a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Compliance Officer of Kapital Bank.

Kamal Abdullayev received his bachelor’s degree in international law at Western University. Then he continued his education at the National Aviation Academy, majoring as an Engineer-Economist. He completed his master’s degree at IE Business School.

Starting his professional career in 2001, Kamal Abdullayev gained broad experience in such companies as BP and Pasha Bank. In 2013, he joined Kapital Bank team as a director of the Compliance Department. Later, he served as a Chief Compliance Officer, as well as General Director of the Legal and Compliance Department.

Mahammad Ibrahimov has been appointed the leader of the Banking Operations Office of “Kapital Bank” OJSC by another decision of the Board of Directors. He previously fulfiled the duties of the director of the Bank’s Retail Department.

As per the new decision, the leader of Birbank tribe of “Kapital Bank” OJSC Zakir Khan-Mammadov will continue his activity as a leader of the Payments Office.

At the same time, Almaz Musayeva has been appointed the Director of the bank’s Compliance Department, Chingiz Safarli — Drector of the Information Security Department, Rustam Malikov — the leader of Micro Products tribe, Alexander Stryzhkov — Leader of the Customer Values tribe, Naina Shukurova — Leader of the Payments tribe, Khanim Rustamova — Leader of SME and Corporate Products area.