Baku Airport offers a wide range of winter travel destinations

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is constantly expanding its flight geography and offering convenient options for travel and business trips. From Baku Airport, passengers can travel to 68 cities around the world using 38 airlines, including new destinations such as Greece, Switzerland, Spain, Austria and others.

For lovers of a warm climate in the cold winter months, flights are offered to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Sharm al-Sheikh, Doha by airlines such as AZAL, FlyDubai, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Qatar Airways and Air Cairo.

One of the unique winter destinations is the countries of Central Asia. Traveling through Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan, you can enjoy the colorful culture, interesting sights and natural beauties of the region. Flights to these countries are carried out by Azerbaijan Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways, Air Astana and FlyArystan.

In addition, Heydar Aliyev International Airport offers flights to Europe, China, England and other destinations. The destinations most visited by passengers in Russia, Georgia and Turkey are also no exception, where they can experience the pleasant shades of winter and enjoy winter sports at ski resorts.

You can book air tickets to these destinations on the official websites of the relevant airlines.