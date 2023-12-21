Turkish Minister reels off volume of mutual investments with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The volume of Türkiye's investments in Azerbaijan's economy is about $12.5 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.

"The total volume of Turkish investments in the Azerbaijani economy, including third-country investments, is around $12.5 billion. At the same time, Azerbaijan has made $19.5 billion in investments in the Turkish economy," the minister noted.

Omer Bolat mentioned that increasing the volume of mutual investments will remain the most important item on the agenda between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"The agreement on mutual promotion and protection of investments, as well as the agreement on double taxation avoidance, serves as the legal foundation for developing our joint investments," the minister emphasized.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

