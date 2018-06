Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

As a result of the measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UAE, the roaming agreement of the UAE mobile operator Etisalat with Karabakh Telecom, illegally operating in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia, has been terminated, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend June 25.

Story still developing

