Armenia's withdrawal from Nagorno Karabakh - matter of time, Russian media outlets say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

Trend:

The Armenian army with the tactics and weapons of the 1980s cannot stop the army of Azerbaijan, which possesses the tactics and weapons of the 21st century and has high fighting morale and the desire to bring what has been started to the end, Trend reports citing Russian media.

According to the media, Azerbaijan achieves a brilliant victory, while Armenia suffers a military defeat in Karabakh and its withdrawal from there is a matter of time.

"The key factor that "has predetermined the difference" was a new approach to defense planning, the quality of command and control, including space, air supremacy, and modern air defense suppression tactics,” the media said. “Armenia has already announced more than 710 of its killed soldiers, which means, taking into account the wounded, that the most combat-ready units in Karabakh have been neutralized. True, volunteers are actively replenishing them, but they won’t be able to replace a well-trained and well-coordinated army, first of all, because they still don’t have a solution to the UAV problem."

"Azerbaijan shows complete superiority not only in drones but also in command and control and planning of military operations, the motivation of personnel is colossal, Azerbaijanis are striving to move forward wherever possible," added the media.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.