France takes openly losing pro-Armenian position recently – Azerbaijani political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Jeyla Aliyeva – Trend:

France has recently taken an openly losing pro-Armenian position, Azerbaijani political analyst, head of the South Caucasus Political Scientists' Club Ilgar Valizade told Trend.

“The attempts of placing a stake on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, relaying his thoughts and ideas into the negotiation process, wishing to push through the undefined initiatives in the UN turned out to be ineffective and losing options for France in terms of the development of events and participation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said the analyst.

Valizade stressed that the statement of the French government about "expressing concern over the military advance to Shusha city" does not in any way affect the future settlement of the conflict.

"The statement of Paris can be assessed as running towards the departing train,” head of the club said. “Where is the OSCE Minsk Group? Let's frankly say that the recent agreement was adopted without the OSCE Minsk Group. While adopting this statement, France did not participate."

The political analyst does not exclude that France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, at some stage will join the conflict settlement as the final settlement envisages the observance of the formalities determined by the OSCE.

Valizade emphasized that over the past decades, Paris has had the opportunity to excel, to propose an interesting new idea for the negotiation process, with more obvious results, but it did not do it.

---

