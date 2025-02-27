Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district, Trend reports citing the Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan

The seismic event registered a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter situated at a depth of 46 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

This marks the second seismic event in the district since the commencement of the new calendar year. The initial event transpired on 31 January 2025, registering a magnitude of 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel