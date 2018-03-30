Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani presidential election to be held in democratic, fair, transparent atmosphere (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 10:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received head of the Election Observation Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Corien Jonker.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on issues related to the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the election will be held in a democratic, fair and transparent atmosphere, in line with the electoral legislation, and reflect the will of the Azerbaijani people.

