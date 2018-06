Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Chairman of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin will visit Azerbaijan, Moscow-Baku reported.

The visit is scheduled for June 24.

The program of the visit includes a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Reportedly, issues related to development of bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will be discussed during the visit.

