Military contingent participating in Turkish-Azerbaijani joint drills return to Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

4 June 2018 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The military personnel and armoured vehicles of the Combined-Arms Army that participated in the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military large-scale exercises held in Kars returned to the place of permanent deployment in Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a message on June 4.

Distinguished Visitors Day was held on the last day of the joint exercises.

The event was attended by delegations led by the Third Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces, General of the Army Ismail Serdar Savas and Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan, Commander of the Combined Arms Army Lieutenant General Kerem Mustafayev.

